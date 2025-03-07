Left Menu

U.S. Futures Rise Amid Anticipation of Key Jobs Report and Powell Commentary

U.S. stock index futures saw gains on Friday as investors awaited crucial jobs data and insights from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. With concerns about tariffs and economic health looming, the expected addition of 160,000 jobs in February, unchanged unemployment, and potential rate cuts are pivotal to economic stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 18:00 IST
U.S. stock index futures experienced an uptick on Friday morning as investors turned their attention to an impending jobs report and awaited remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Market participants are seeking clarity on the U.S. economy amidst ongoing tariff-related uncertainties.

Data indicated that Dow E-minis rose 79 points, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 E-minis also posted gains. The anticipated Labor Department report is forecasted to reveal a February job increase that surpasses January's figures. The unemployment rate is expected to hold steady at 4%, which could provide investors some solace amid weakening consumer confidence.

Notably, industry shifts, including cuts in retail and tech sectors, continue to impact the job landscape. In financial markets, Broadcom's robust forecast bolstered investor confidence, leading to gains, even as geopolitical factors and fluctuating trade policies under Trump's administration put pressure on stock indexes. Observations suggest potential Fed rate decreases as trade tensions evolve.

