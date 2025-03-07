U.S. Economy Faces 'Detox Period' as Spending Shifts

In a recent statement, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent projected a potential slowdown of the U.S. economy as it undergoes a crucial transition from public to private spending. Bessent described this transition as a necessary 'detox period' to establish a more balanced economic landscape.

During an interview on CNBC, Bessent expressed concerns about the economy's dependency on government spending. He noted that the shift towards increased private spending marks a critical adjustment phase.

The suggested 'detox period' aims to recalibrate economic stability in the U.S., as the nation moves towards reducing its reliance on public finances, according to Bessent's analysis.

(With inputs from agencies.)