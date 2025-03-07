Private Sector Trailblazer Takes Helm at HPCL
Vikas Kaushal, a seasoned private sector consultant, has been appointed as the chairman and managing director of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. His appointment marks the first time a private consultant has led a public sector company like HPCL. Kaushal, with extensive experience in energy consulting, will lead HPCL for five years.
In a groundbreaking move, the government has appointed Vikas Kaushal, a seasoned consultant from the private sector, as the chairman and managing director of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) for a tenure of five years, according to an official order.
Kaushal, aged 53, previously held the position of global leader for energy and process industries at Kearney, a global management consultancy, indicating significant experience in the field. His appointment is historic as he's the first private sector professional to helm such a prestigious public sector entity.
The appointment occurs amid challenges faced by the government in sourcing suitable leaders internally. Kaushal was chosen by a search committee after the Public Enterprise Selection Board was unable to find a fitting candidate internally. His experience spans over three decades in the energy, oil, and gas sectors, making him a noteworthy choice for HPCL's top spot.
