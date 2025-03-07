Left Menu

Colombia Ponders Delay in 2025 Budget Spending

Colombia may postpone 2025 budget expenditures, with the specific details to be finalized soon, Finance Minister Diego Guevara announced. The possible delay could affect areas outside of social spending. The government aims to reassess its goals following the failure of a recent tax reform in Congress.

Colombia is contemplating a postponement in its 2025 budget spending, with Finance Minister Diego Guevara revealing that a definitive decision will be made in the coming week. The communication came during an interview on local radio.

Guevara stated that while some aspects might be delayed, social spending will remain unaffected. The government intends to realign certain targets without compromising essential areas.

This development follows the Colombian government's attempt to reduce spending in 2025, prompted by a tax reform that failed to secure congressional approval. A similar reform proposal is anticipated this year.

