PostNord Ceases Letter Delivery in Denmark, Shifting Focus to Packages

PostNord has announced a major shift in its operations, as it will cease letter delivery services in Denmark by the end of 2025. The state-run agency, which also serves Sweden, will continue to handle package distribution exclusively.

This move comes in response to a dramatic 90% decrease in letter mail volume since 2000 and an additional 30% decline in 2024. Rising postal costs, due in part to new legislation, have rendered the letter delivery business unprofitable.

As a result, PostNord plans to lay off approximately 1,500 employees as it closes down mailboxes across Denmark. While private companies will still be able to deliver letters, concerns have been raised about access to postal services in remote areas.

