Left Menu

US Advocates for Grand Trade Agreement with India: A Major Shift in Bilateral Ties

The US is urging for a comprehensive trade agreement with India, not limited to product-specific discussions. US Commerce Secretary highlights the need for India to open its agriculture market. Upcoming talks aim to double India-US trade to USD 500 billion by 2030, focusing on a holistic Bilateral Trade Agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 20:18 IST
US Advocates for Grand Trade Agreement with India: A Major Shift in Bilateral Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The United States is pressing for a comprehensive trade agreement with India, advocating for a broad-based approach rather than a narrow, product-specific framework. US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick emphasized the importance of India's agriculture market in the negotiations.

Speaking at the India Today Conclave, Lutnick stressed the urgencies of formulating a macro-level trade pact that fully integrates the economic interests of both nations. He called for a re-evaluation of India's tariff policies towards the US to facilitate more open trade.

Reinforcing this initiative, recent discussions between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US leaders underscored their commitment to boosting bilateral commerce. The ambitious target is to more than double trade between the two countries to USD 500 billion by 2030, paving the way for a groundbreaking Bilateral Trade Agreement by 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

 Global
2
Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

 Global
3
France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

 Senegal
4
Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Carbon Crediting with MRV: A Path to Transparent Climate Finance

From compliance to impact: The evolution of CSR in India’s tech industry

Harnessing smart technologies for efficient, sustainable and resilient food production systems

Virtuous AI? A new framework for ethical and intelligent machines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025