AN-32 Aircraft Crash Landing in Bagdogra: All Safe
An Indian Air Force AN-32 transport aircraft crash landed in Bagdogra, West Bengal. All crew members are reportedly safe, and efforts are underway to recover the aircraft from the site.
An AN-32 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force made an emergency landing in Bagdogra, West Bengal, this Friday, according to officials.
Emergency protocols were effectively enacted, ensuring the safety of all crew members aboard the aircraft.
Recovery operations are now in progress at the site, authorities confirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
