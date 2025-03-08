Powell Steers Calm Amid Tariff Turbulence

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell provided reassurance at an economic forum in New York, amid market fluctuations fueled by the Trump administration's tariff announcements. Stocks and bonds showed volatility following steep U.S. import tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China.

Powell's composed remarks aimed to stabilize an erratically performing market, instilling some confidence among investors. Experts indicated that Powell's steady hand contrasts with the unpredictable shifts in tariff policies, adding to the economy's complexity.

Investors remain vigilant, as the potential for increased tariffs looms. Powell suggested the Federal Reserve's cautious stance would persist until clearer evidence emerged on inflation and economic performance, despite current uncertainties dominating the market.

