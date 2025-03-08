Houthis Threaten Naval Assaults Over Gaza Aid Blockade

Abdul Malik al-Houthi, the leader of Yemen's Houthi movement, issued a stark warning on Friday. He stated that the group would renew naval operations against Israel unless it lifts its blockade preventing aid from reaching Gaza within four days.

Aligned with Iran, the Houthis conducted more than 100 attacks on shipping since November 2023, expressing solidarity with Palestinians amidst Israel's conflict with Hamas in Gaza. Their campaign disrupted international shipping routes, forcing rerouted journeys around southern Africa.

Al-Houthi emphasized the ultimatum, giving mediators just four days to act. If the blockade persists and crossings remain closed, the Houthis are prepared to resume their offensive. The escalation reflects broader tensions, including prior threats of military action if further displacement of Palestinians from Gaza occurs.

