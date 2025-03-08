Left Menu

U.S. Stock Market Rebounds Amid Fed and Trade Policy Uncertainty

U.S. stocks showed a slight rebound despite initial declines following Jerome Powell's comments on the economy's strength and Federal Reserve's interest rate stance. However, trade policy uncertainties continue to affect markets, with major indexes poised for weekly losses and significant sector shifts observed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 01:34 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 01:34 IST
U.S. stocks edged upward on Friday, recovering from earlier losses after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell declared the economy 'in a good place.'

The central bank's cautious stance on interest rate cuts, compounded by investor concerns over President Trump's trade policies, has led to a turbulent week for markets. The ongoing uncertainty surrounding tariffs on imported goods from Canada, Mexico, and China has contributed to this volatility.

Despite Friday's modest recovery, stocks were set for a weekly loss. Energy, technology, and industrial sectors showed gains, while financials and consumer-related stocks declined. The Nasdaq faced a notable drop, marking its largest weekly dip since September amid fears of a 'growth scare.'

