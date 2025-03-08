U.S. Stock Market Rebounds Amid Fed and Trade Policy Uncertainty

U.S. stocks edged upward on Friday, recovering from earlier losses after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell declared the economy 'in a good place.'

The central bank's cautious stance on interest rate cuts, compounded by investor concerns over President Trump's trade policies, has led to a turbulent week for markets. The ongoing uncertainty surrounding tariffs on imported goods from Canada, Mexico, and China has contributed to this volatility.

Despite Friday's modest recovery, stocks were set for a weekly loss. Energy, technology, and industrial sectors showed gains, while financials and consumer-related stocks declined. The Nasdaq faced a notable drop, marking its largest weekly dip since September amid fears of a 'growth scare.'

(With inputs from agencies.)