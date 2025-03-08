Left Menu

Empowering Women: Reveal Lasers' Transformative Healthcare Campaign in Mumbai

On Women's Day, Reveal Lasers, alongside Dr. Soma Sarkar and Dr. Preeti Shirkande, launched a healthcare campaign in Mumbai, emphasizing women's health as a vital right. Partnering with various foundations, the event fostered open discussions and access to essential medical guidance, championing women's health awareness and empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-03-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 13:49 IST
Reveal Lasers: Breaking Silence on Women's Health This Women's Day. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

This Women's Day, Reveal Lasers took an innovative approach by hosting a groundbreaking healthcare awareness event in Mumbai. The initiative, powered by collaborations with dermatology expert Dr. Soma Sarkar and gynaecologist Dr. Preeti Shirkande, aimed at delivering vital knowledge and advice on women's health directly to the local community.

Challenging societal norms, the campaign targeted the often-neglected health issues faced by women from different backgrounds. Dr. Sarkar highlighted the importance of understanding unique skin types and adopting personalized skincare routines, while Dr. Shirkande addressed significant gynaecological concerns, emphasizing proactive health management and the importance of regular medical check-ups.

Attended by key community partners such as the Florian Foundation and Mumbai Hulchal, the event underscored women's health as a fundamental right, rather than a luxury. Reveal Lasers' CEO Kuntal Debgupta emphasized the need to break the culture of silence around women's health, advocating for professional medical advice and support. The initiative strived to foster open dialogue and bridge the gap between healthcare providers and the community for long-lasting impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

