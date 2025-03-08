Left Menu

Heathrow's New Takeoff: Revamping Expansion Plans Amid Cost Concerns

Heathrow Airport is revising its expansion plans to cut costs, potentially opting for a shorter third runway. The privately funded expansion will be presented to the government this summer. With full runways, Heathrow aims to compete with European hubs by increasing capacity without enlarging aircraft size.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 15:22 IST
Britain's Heathrow Airport is considering revising its expansion plans, aiming to reduce costs by potentially shortening the proposed third runway. The Financial Times reported that these changes could help avoid rerouting the M25 motorway through a tunnel, a move that would lower expenses significantly.

Heathrow's spokesperson confirmed to Reuters that the airport is actively exploring various expansion strategies and intends to submit the new plans to the British government in the coming months. This privately funded initiative is seen as crucial to maintaining Heathrow's stature as Europe's busiest airport.

CEO Thomas Woldbye emphasized the urgency of the expansion, with the current runways operating at full capacity. The proposed runway could be functional by 2035, positioning Heathrow closer in competitiveness to airports in Paris and Amsterdam, which already offer more runways.

(With inputs from agencies.)

