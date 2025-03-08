Malaysia Adopts National Roadmap for Responsible Business Practices

Representatives from the government, employers, and workers have come together to establish a national roadmap aimed at promoting responsible business practices in Malaysia. This collaborative initiative follows a high-level workshop organized by the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the Ministry of Human Resources (MOHR), with the backing of the Government of Japan.

National Tripartite Workshop on Responsible Business Practices

The "National Tripartite Workshop on Responsible Business Practices, Investment, and Trade for the Realization of Decent Work and Inclusive Growth in Malaysia" took place in Kuala Lumpur on February 25-26, 2025. The event convened officials from various ministries, representatives of employers’ and workers' organizations, and international stakeholders to deliberate on the challenges and opportunities presented by multinational enterprises operating in Malaysia. Central to the discussions were strategies aimed at fostering decent work within supply chains, guided by the ILO MNE Declaration and other international frameworks promoting responsible business conduct.

Key Insights and Contributions

Among the notable presentations, the Malaysian Investment Development Agency (MIDA) outlined policies and strategies for attracting investment while ensuring the creation of decent work and sustainable economic growth. The Legal Affairs Department (BHEUU) also provided an overview of Malaysia’s draft National Action Plan on Business and Human Rights (NAP-BHR), emphasizing the integration of labour rights within the broader policy framework.

Participants engaged in interactive sessions to understand the operational tools of the ILO MNE Declaration and the distinct yet complementary roles of governments, businesses, and social partners in advancing responsible business conduct. The workshop culminated in a collaborative effort to develop a national roadmap, establishing key priorities and implementation strategies. Among these strategies were:

The appointment of tripartite-designated national focal points to enhance policy coherence and promote the MNE Declaration.

Prioritization of decent work initiatives in key sectors, including electrical and electronics, automotive, and the gig economy.

Strengthening synergies between ongoing national initiatives, such as the New Industrial Master Plan 2030, the National Energy Transition Roadmap, and the National Action Plan on Forced Labour.

Commitments to Responsible Business Conduct

Raja Nizam, Undersecretary of the MOHR International Division, reaffirmed Malaysia’s commitment to aligning business practices with international labour standards.

"The ILO MNE Declaration offers crucial guidance for enterprises to ensure responsible business practices that foster decent work, human rights, and sustainable development. As we move forward, we must integrate this with ongoing national policies to create a comprehensive and effective approach to responsible business conduct," he stated.

Motoko Ogawa, Director of the Business and Human Rights Policy Office at Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI), emphasized Japan’s dedication to advancing responsible business practices in the region.

"Japan is committed to fostering responsible business conduct in Asia. Through this initiative, we aim to build sustainable value chains by strengthening the collaboration of government, employers, and workers to create an environment conducive to ethical business operations," she noted.

A Step Forward for Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025

Yuki Kobayashi, ILO Programme Coordinator, highlighted that Malaysia’s upcoming ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025 presents an opportune moment to mainstream responsible business practices into national and regional economic policies.

"This workshop serves as a vital platform for dialogue, ensuring that economic progress translates into decent work opportunities, respect for fundamental labour and human rights, and long-term prosperity for all," she stated.

Conclusion

The ILO MNE Declaration continues to serve as a comprehensive guide for governments, employers, and workers in promoting inclusive, responsible, and sustainable business practices. With Malaysia taking significant steps toward implementing its national roadmap, the country is poised to enhance its economic landscape while ensuring that business growth is aligned with ethical labour practices and human rights standards.