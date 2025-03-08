EIB Grants €200 Million Loan to Latvenergo for Electricity Grid Modernization

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has approved a €200 million loan to Latvian energy utility Latvenergo AS to upgrade the country's electricity distribution network. This initiative aims to enhance efficiency, reliability, and the integration of renewable energy sources, reinforcing both Latvia's energy security and climate goals.

Enhancing Latvia's Energy Infrastructure

State-owned Latvenergo AS will leverage the EIB credit to modernize the electricity distribution system, incorporating digital technologies to optimize energy delivery and network management. This transformation will benefit approximately 1.9 million customers by improving the dependability and sustainability of electricity supply. The project, set for completion by the end of 2026, will contribute to the European Union's broader efforts to combat climate change.

EIB Vice-President Thomas Östros emphasized the importance of this modernization, stating, "Upgrading Latvia's electricity distribution network is crucial for energy security and climate objectives. This initiative will significantly enhance the reliability of electricity supply and accelerate the adoption of renewable energy, laying the foundation for a resilient and sustainable energy future. The EIB is proud to support Latvenergo in this vital transformation."

Favorable Financing Terms and Green Growth

The EIB loan provides Latvenergo with competitive financing, including flexible disbursements and extended repayment terms compared to market alternatives. This backing is expected to attract further long-term investments, strengthening Latvenergo's green credentials and supporting Latvia's transition to cleaner energy sources.

Guntars Baļčūns, Member of the Management Board of Latvenergo AS, highlighted the strategic importance of the loan: "Our investments focus on transitioning to renewable energy and modernizing the distribution network, which significantly benefits the national economy. Achieving these goals requires substantial financial resources, and the EIB provides access to competitive funding that aligns with both business growth and climate objectives. Our partnership with the EIB, spanning over 25 years, ensures we maximize our investments in solar and wind energy projects."

Aligning with EU and National Energy Goals

The investment program aligns with Latvia's National Energy and Climate Plan for 2021-2030 and the EIB’s Energy Lending Policy. Beyond addressing climate concerns, it aims to foster economic growth, social cohesion, and regional development. By modernizing its energy infrastructure, Latvia is taking significant steps towards a greener and more resilient power system, contributing to the broader EU energy transition strategy.