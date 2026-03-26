Cousin's Clash: Stabbing Incident Over Money Dispute in Delhi

A dispute over money turned violent in Mayur Vihar, East Delhi, when a 29-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed by her cousin at her residence, officials reported on Thursday.

The confrontation occurred around 9.45 pm Wednesday when the accused, Aslam, demanded money from the victim, Afsana. Upon her refusal, he allegedly assaulted her with a knife, aiming to murder her.

Following the attack, Afsana contacted Aslam's mother, who quickly transported her to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital. Police registered an attempt to murder case based on Afsana's statement, leading to Aslam's arrest and the recovery of the weapon used.

(With inputs from agencies.)