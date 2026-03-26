Adityanath Quells LPG Panic Amidst Global Uncertainty

In a bid to reassure citizens, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has dispelled fears concerning the availability of LPG cylinders, asserting that delivery schedules remain unaffected. Speaking at the inauguration of a Software Technology Park in Gorakhpur, Adityanath emphasized that rushing to gas agencies due to rumors is unnecessary.

The Chief Minister urged people to adopt responsible consumption habits and cautioned against misinformation that leads to panic buying of fuel. He suggested that reports of shortages are unfounded and driven by rumors aimed at disturbing public normalcy.

Adityanath also commented on global geopolitical tensions involving major nations but reassured that India remains steady under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He called for public cooperation to support government efforts in overcoming any potential challenges and maintaining national stability.