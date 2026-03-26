Inferno on the Highway: Survivor Stories from the Markapuram Bus Tragedy

A catastrophic bus fire accident in Markapuram district has claimed at least 13 lives and injured many others. Survivors have recounted their terrifying experiences, with some waking up to darkness, smoke, and flames engulfing their vehicle. The accident occurred when a private bus collided with a concrete-laden tipper truck near Rayavaram village on the road to Podili.

The immediate aftermath of the incident was horrific; the tipper truck had fallen onto its side, and the front portion of the bus broke off. Massive flames enveloped the vehicles in the pre-dawn crash. Several completely charred bodies were found, underlining the severity of the blaze. Survivors managed to escape by smashing windows or using emergency doors as the heat and fire increased.

Amidst the chaos, passengers shared how they found themselves knocked off seats and onto the road. Many were sleeping at the time of the accident, awakening only as flames reached them. In their accounts, survivors mentioned inhaling smoke, struggling to breathe, and witnessing others desperately trying to escape. The injured are currently receiving treatment in various hospitals.