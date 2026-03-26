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HDFC Bank's Former Chairman Sparks Regulatory Scrutiny

India's market regulator is reviewing the resignation letter from HDFC Bank's former chairman Atanu Chakraborty, examining potential violations of governance rules. Chakraborty cited internal practices inconsistent with his values, leading to a notable decline in the bank's stock value. Both SEBI and RBI are investigating further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 15:05 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 15:05 IST
HDFC Bank's Former Chairman Sparks Regulatory Scrutiny

The resignation of HDFC Bank's former chairman, Atanu Chakraborty, has prompted a preliminary investigation by India's market regulator. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is scrutinizing his resignation letter for possible violations of governance-related regulations tied to listed companies.

Chakraborty's resignation letter cited internal practices at the bank that conflicted with his personal ethical standards, though he refrained from providing specifics. The announcement resulted in an 8.7% drop in HDFC Bank's stock, erasing $16.3 billion in market value over just three trading sessions.

SEBI aims to determine whether other directors failed in their fiduciary duties to properly document, disclose, and evaluate the bank's internal information. Meanwhile, HDFC Bank has recruited external legal firms for an independent review of the raised concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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