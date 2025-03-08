Left Menu

Trailblazing Women Operate Ranchi-Tori Passenger Train

On International Women's Day, an all-women crew operated the Ranchi-Tori Passenger train in Jharkhand, showcasing women's capabilities in traditionally male-dominated roles. The initiative by the Ranchi division of South Eastern Railway aimed to empower women and highlighted their growing influence across various sectors.

Updated: 08-03-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 17:40 IST
An all-women crew marked an exceptional milestone by operating the Ranchi-Tori Passenger train in Jharkhand to celebrate International Women's Day this Saturday, according to officials.

Comprised of a loco-pilot, assistant loco-pilot, a train manager, three ticket checkers, and four RPF staff, the initiative by the Ranchi division of the South Eastern Railway underscores a commitment to women's empowerment, a sentiment echoed by SER's CPRO Nishant Kumar.

Train Manager Anupama Lakra expressed pride in being part of Indian Railways, reiterating the capability of women to excel in various domains. The journey, which began at Ranchi station at 9 am and ended at Tori by 11.30 am, included 14 stops and was a testament to the significant contributions women make across sectors today, said Senior Ticket Checker Jyoti Kujur.

