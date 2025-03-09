Left Menu

Rapido Gears Up for 500-City Expansion, Eyes Indian Mobility Market Domination

Rapido, a ride-hailing app, is set for a 500-city expansion in India, tapping into a vast mobility market. The co-founder emphasizes their focus on growth over an IPO, driven by SaaS innovations. Rapido leads in the two, three, and four-wheeler segments, highlighting diverse market potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 13:56 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Twitter (@rapidobikeapp)
  • Country:
  • India

Rapido, a leading ride-hailing app, has announced an ambitious plan to expand into 500 cities across India this year. This move comes as the company seeks to harness the vast mobility opportunities in the Indian market, according to co-founder Pavan Guntupalli.

While addressing queries about a potential IPO, Guntupalli emphasized that Rapido is currently focused on growth, citing the company's strong capitalization and robust performance. He stated, "We will take a call depending on the situation," underscoring that growth remains their primary focus.

The app, known for its auto, bike taxi, and cab services, offers approximately 33 lakh rides daily. Rapido's innovative SaaS model has spurred its market-leading status in the two, three, and four-wheeler segments, further fueling optimism for sustainable growth and future expansion in India's diverse mobility landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

