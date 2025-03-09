Rapido Gears Up for 500-City Expansion, Eyes Indian Mobility Market Domination

Rapido, a leading ride-hailing app, has announced an ambitious plan to expand into 500 cities across India this year. This move comes as the company seeks to harness the vast mobility opportunities in the Indian market, according to co-founder Pavan Guntupalli.

While addressing queries about a potential IPO, Guntupalli emphasized that Rapido is currently focused on growth, citing the company's strong capitalization and robust performance. He stated, "We will take a call depending on the situation," underscoring that growth remains their primary focus.

The app, known for its auto, bike taxi, and cab services, offers approximately 33 lakh rides daily. Rapido's innovative SaaS model has spurred its market-leading status in the two, three, and four-wheeler segments, further fueling optimism for sustainable growth and future expansion in India's diverse mobility landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)