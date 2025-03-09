Deep Reach: Ukrainian Drones Strike Russia's Heartland

A Ukrainian drone targeted an industrial site overnight in Russia's Chuvashia, about 1,300 km from Ukraine's border, according to the regional governor. The intrusion represents one of the most profound reaches into Russian territory thus far by Ukrainian forces.

Chuvashia Governor Oleg Nikolayev confirmed that there were no casualties in the strike and that emergency services responded promptly to the event at the Kombinat Burevestnik facility in Cheboksaray. He omitted specific details regarding damage assessment.

Russian Defense Ministry noted the destruction of 88 Ukrainian drones overnight. Air safety in the southwest was enhanced as Astrakhan, Nizhny Novgorod, and Kazan airports faced temporary closures. Ukrainian forces aim to dismantle Russia's key war infrastructure as ongoing retributive conflict continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)