Revolutionizing Restroom Innovation: Sloan's Advanced Flush Technology Leads the Way

Sloan India has unveiled a state-of-the-art flushing system that aligns with modern water conservation and public health practices. The TruFlush technology is engineered to tackle microbial build-up and streamline restroom maintenance, reflecting the company's commitment to advancing urban sanitation.

With development pressures on urban infrastructure, Sloan's innovations address the dual challenge of reliability and ecological responsibility. According to Krishna C. Mukti, Director of Sloan India, the adoption of secondary water sources like STP-treated water presents opportunity as well as complexity in managing hygiene.

Gaurav Khatri, Sloan India's National Sales Manager, has highlighted the durability and design efficiency of TruFlush, underscoring how it maintains operational fluidity in high-traffic areas and supports sanitary conditions. The tech-forward, contactless flushometers are set to redefine practices in various public venues, championing improved resource management across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)