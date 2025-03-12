Left Menu

Revolutionizing Restroom Innovation: Sloan's Advanced Flush Technology Leads the Way

Sloan India introduces innovative flushing technology to enhance water conservation and hygiene. Its TruFlush system offers a precise mechanism that combats microbial issues, improves maintenance efficiency, and supports eco-friendly sanitation practices. The solution appeals to urban design needs by maximizing space and promoting sustainable restroom solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 10:19 IST
Revolutionizing Restroom Innovation: Sloan's Advanced Flush Technology Leads the Way
Sloan Flush Technology Addresses Treated Water Reuse Challenges in compliance -Driven Sanitation. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sloan India has unveiled a state-of-the-art flushing system that aligns with modern water conservation and public health practices. The TruFlush technology is engineered to tackle microbial build-up and streamline restroom maintenance, reflecting the company's commitment to advancing urban sanitation.

With development pressures on urban infrastructure, Sloan's innovations address the dual challenge of reliability and ecological responsibility. According to Krishna C. Mukti, Director of Sloan India, the adoption of secondary water sources like STP-treated water presents opportunity as well as complexity in managing hygiene.

Gaurav Khatri, Sloan India's National Sales Manager, has highlighted the durability and design efficiency of TruFlush, underscoring how it maintains operational fluidity in high-traffic areas and supports sanitary conditions. The tech-forward, contactless flushometers are set to redefine practices in various public venues, championing improved resource management across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025