Advancing Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Reforms in Uzbekistan: Key Roundtable Discussions and Future Steps

In an effort to strengthen occupational safety and health (OSH) standards in Uzbekistan, two tripartite roundtable discussions were held in Tashkent in February and March 2025. These pivotal meetings brought together representatives from the Government, workers’ and employers’ organizations, as well as international experts. Organized under the "Improving Labour Inspection and Occupational Safety and Health Systems in Uzbekistan" project, these discussions fall within the framework of the International Labour Organization (ILO) flagship programme "Safety + Health for All," supported by the German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

Validating Uzbekistan’s National OSH Profile

The first roundtable, held on 17 February 2025, focused on reviewing and validating Uzbekistan’s updated National OSH Profile. The session commenced with an opening speech by Mr. Milan Petkovski, ILO Project Manager, followed by a comprehensive presentation of key findings and recommendations from an ILO expert. Participants engaged in an interactive Q&A session, sharing perspectives on strengthening OSH governance, improving data reliability, and aligning national policies with international standards. Discussions underscored the importance of stakeholder coordination to create a safer and healthier work environment across industries. The session concluded with agreements on the fundamental elements for successful implementation.

Enhancing Accident Reporting and Addressing Legislative Gaps

The second roundtable, conducted on 5 March 2025, focused on improving Uzbekistan’s systems for recording and reporting occupational accidents and diseases. A key highlight was the presentation of a comprehensive legislative gap analysis assessing Uzbekistan’s compliance with core ILO conventions, including:

ILO Occupational Safety and Health Convention, 1981 (No. 155)

Promotional Framework for Occupational Safety and Health Convention, 2006 (No. 187)

Occupational Health Services Convention, 1985 (No. 161)

Professor Elisaveta Stikova provided an in-depth review of Uzbekistan’s alignment with Convention No. 161, while Mr. Zlatko Popovic analyzed national legislation in relation to Conventions No. 155 and No. 187. Following these assessments, the discussions centered on strengthening reporting mechanisms, legislative adjustments, and integrating best practices for improved workplace safety management.

Key Takeaways and Future OSH Reforms

These roundtable discussions played a crucial role in:

Validating Uzbekistan’s national OSH priorities

Identifying gaps in OSH legislation and governance

Strengthening data collection and reporting mechanisms

Promoting regulatory compliance with international OSH standards

One of the most significant conclusions was the need to unify and integrate statistical data for evidence-based decision-making. By enhancing transparency and accuracy in data reporting, Uzbekistan aims to improve workplace safety standards and ensure long-term OSH development.

Next Steps for a Sustainable OSH Framework

The insights gained from these discussions will form the foundation for a sustainable national OSH programme that addresses key challenges in labour inspection and workplace safety. The next steps include:

Developing a national strategy for OSH enhancement

Strengthening inter-agency coordination for data accuracy

Implementing legal reforms to align with ILO conventions

Enhancing capacity-building efforts for OSH enforcement agencies

Through these strategic efforts, Uzbekistan is poised to create a more robust and sustainable OSH framework that prioritizes worker safety, regulatory efficiency, and long-term policy alignment with international standards.