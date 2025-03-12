Celebrating Creativity: World University of Design's SrijanShakti Awards Honor Pioneering Women in Design

The World University of Design in New Delhi celebrated International Women's Day by honoring three exceptional women in the creative field with the prestigious SrijanShakti National Awards. These awards recognize notable contributions made by women in design, highlighting their commitment to innovation, sustainability, and social impact.

This year's awardees included Nutan Dayal, who received the 'Design Entrepreneur of the Year Award' for her work in sustainable fashion. Dr. Shaon Sengupta was honored with the 'Innovation Champion Award' for her pioneering work in digital healthcare design. Monika Khanna Gulati won the 'Social Impact Catalyst Award' for her dedication to leveraging design for global change.

The event also featured discussions on the evolving role of women in the design industry, with leaders in the field sharing stories and strategies. This initiative by the World University of Design underscores their dedication to fostering a design industry where creativity transcends gender boundaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)