China Sets Course for Tech Dominance in Five-Year Plan

China has announced ambitious plans to bolster scientific innovation and achieve breakthroughs in core technologies across various fields over the next five years. This announcement was made by a parliamentary spokesperson on Wednesday, just before the annual meeting of the National People's Congress (NPC).

The NPC is expected to reveal China's strategic plans for the next phase of its technological advancement against Western competitors. The Five-Year Plan for 2026-2030 will be published on Thursday during the NPC gathering in Beijing.

These developments highlight China's determination to solidify its position in the global tech landscape, focusing on pioneering advancements that could potentially alter the balance of technological power worldwide.