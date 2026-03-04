Left Menu

China Sets Course for Tech Dominance in Five-Year Plan

China is set to boost scientific innovation and make breakthroughs in core technologies over the next five years. A parliamentary spokesperson highlighted these goals ahead of the National People's Congress meeting, where the 2026-2030 Five-Year Plan, crucial for advancing technology against the West, will be unveiled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 04-03-2026 10:36 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 10:36 IST
China Sets Course for Tech Dominance in Five-Year Plan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China has announced ambitious plans to bolster scientific innovation and achieve breakthroughs in core technologies across various fields over the next five years. This announcement was made by a parliamentary spokesperson on Wednesday, just before the annual meeting of the National People's Congress (NPC).

The NPC is expected to reveal China's strategic plans for the next phase of its technological advancement against Western competitors. The Five-Year Plan for 2026-2030 will be published on Thursday during the NPC gathering in Beijing.

These developments highlight China's determination to solidify its position in the global tech landscape, focusing on pioneering advancements that could potentially alter the balance of technological power worldwide.

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Senate Showdown: Texas and North Carolina Races Heat Up

High-Stakes Senate Showdown: Texas and North Carolina Races Heat Up

 United States
2
Chhattisgarh's Digital Transformation: BharatNet Programme's Historic Leap

Chhattisgarh's Digital Transformation: BharatNet Programme's Historic Leap

 India
3
South Korea's Special Trade Bill: A Move to Meet US Expectations

South Korea's Special Trade Bill: A Move to Meet US Expectations

 Global
4
Ex-Navy Officer Arrested in Major Ganja Bust in Kerala

Ex-Navy Officer Arrested in Major Ganja Bust in Kerala

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026