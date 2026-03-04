Left Menu

Battle for Congress: Texas Primaries Showcase Shifts in U.S. Political Landscape

The 2026 midterm elections began with primaries in Texas, focusing on candidates' ties to Trump and party divides. Democrats face a choice between firebrand candidates and moderates, while the Republican race is centered on allegiance to Trump. Redistricting and the Iran conflict add complexity to this critical electoral season.

04-03-2026
On Tuesday, the first Republican and Democratic primaries in Texas, North Carolina, and Arkansas launched the 2026 midterm congressional elections. These races provided insight into party strategies under President Donald Trump's controversial tenure, as the general election looms to determine U.S. Congress control, where Republicans maintain narrow majorities.

In Texas, Democrats grappled with choosing between anti-Trump advocate Representative Jasmine Crockett and moderate state representative James Talarico, who is poised to win by building a broad coalition. This decision reflects the larger party struggle about the best approach to regain working-class and minority voters lost during the Trump years.

The Republican Senate primary saw candidates vying for Trump's endorsement, underscoring his enduring influence despite policy-light campaigns. Additionally, redistricting instigated by Texas Republicans and the new Iran conflict added layers of complexity to the electoral dynamics, challenging both parties in maintaining voter support.

