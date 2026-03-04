The Minnesota Wild has secured forward Michael McCarron from the Nashville Predators in exchange for a 2028 NHL Draft second-round pick. This move follows McCarron's late removal from Nashville's recent game, tagged as a "roster management" decision.

The NBA is entwined in legal headlines as Hall of Famer Chauncey Billups and others face federal court over alleged gambling misconduct. Brooklyn sessions will weigh 12 potential plea deals among 30 involved.

Disappointment struck the U.S. half marathon where three leading athletes were mistakenly guided off-course. To rectify, the Atlanta Track Club compensates Jess McClain with prize money after police left their post due to an emergency.

