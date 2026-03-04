Left Menu

Revolutionizing Rural Connectivity: Chhattisgarh's Leap into Digital Empowerment

The Amended BharatNet Programme has allocated Rs 3,942 crore to enhance digital connectivity in Chhattisgarh, impacting e-governance and education. The initiative connects 11,682 gram panchayats via a ring topology, ensuring reliable service and fostering opportunities in rural areas. This move aims to integrate villages into the digital economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 04-03-2026 10:33 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 10:33 IST
The government has approved Rs 3,942 crore under the Amended BharatNet Programme to bolster digital infrastructure in Chhattisgarh, according to Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. The project aims to boost e-governance and online education by linking 11,682 gram panchayats through a ring topology, improving service reliability.

In a statement, Sai highlighted the project's significance as a milestone in rural digital empowerment, enhancing healthcare via telemedicine and providing new opportunities for rural youth and entrepreneurs. He emphasized that robust digital connectivity is crucial for transparency in governance and speeding up service deliveries in Chhattisgarh.

Sai expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia for their support. Officials explained that the ring topology replaces the older linear design, allowing automatic data rerouting when disruptions occur, thus ensuring uninterrupted connectivity across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

