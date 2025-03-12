Raft Motors: Pioneering Electric Mobility with Sustainable Strategies

In an era where the electric vehicle sector is burgeoning with competition, Raft Motors Private Limited, based in Mumbai, is carving a niche by offering reliable and efficient electric two-wheelers. Since its inception in 2019, Raft Motors has committed to quality and excellence in every facet of its operations.

Boasting a state-of-the-art facility in Bhiwandi, the company produces about 1,000 units monthly, catering to a diverse clientele with a comprehensive range of options. Raft Motors ensures quality through rigorous adherence to predefined manufacturing standards, aiming for technological advancement and customer satisfaction in each product.

The firm stands out due to its strategic marketing and distribution network, which includes collaborations with dealers and distributors nationwide. With a focus on sustainability and eco-friendly transportation, Raft Motors is expanding its footprint internationally, all while maintaining its dedication to responsible corporate practices and community development.

(With inputs from agencies.)