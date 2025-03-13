Aditya Birla Fashion Leads in Global Sustainability Rankings

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. (ABFRL) has reached a significant milestone in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment, ranking the highest among Indian retail companies. With a score of 82, the company has been placed in the 99th percentile among global peers.

This remarkable achievement places ABFRL as a leader in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) performance, securing the top spot in the Indian retail sector and fourth globally. The recognition comes as part of the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025.

Leaders at ABFRL emphasize their dedication to setting new industry standards in sustainability. Through innovation and a commitment to a sustainable future, CEO Ashish Dikshit and Chief Sustainability Officer Dr. Naresh Tyagi pledge to continue this journey towards responsible growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)