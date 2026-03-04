Left Menu

Holi Traffic Crackdown: Delhi Police's 15,000 Strong Taskforce

During Holi, Delhi Police is deploying over 15,000 personnel to ensure law and order, targeting drunken driving across the city. Special teams are assigned to major intersections, focusing on all traffic violations. Offenders face driving license suspension for at least three months, and vehicle owners face charges if their vehicles are improperly used.

The Delhi Police is stepping up its presence this Holi, deploying over 15,000 officers to enforce law and order across the city. According to senior police officials, teams have been strategically placed at 134 major intersections targeting instances of drunken driving and other traffic violations.

Police have issued stern warnings, stating that serious violations will result in a minimum suspension of driving licenses for three months. Special attention is on reckless driving behaviors watched by stationed teams, aiming to facilitate safe road usage during the festival.

An advisory from the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety mandates the seizure of driving licenses for infractions like drunken or dangerous driving, red-light jumping, and mobile phone use while driving. Meanwhile, vehicle owners face potential legal consequences if minors or unauthorized persons are found driving their vehicles.

