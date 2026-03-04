Left Menu

Massive Scam Network Unraveled: The Fall of the Prince Group

Taipei prosecutors have indicted 62 people associated with the Prince Group, accused of running a multinational scam network. The conglomerate's chairman, Chen Zhi, was apprehended and deported to China. Accused of laundering billions via Taiwan, the investigation has led to significant asset seizures and international scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 04-03-2026 08:54 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 08:54 IST
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taipei prosecutors have officially charged 62 individuals linked to the Prince Group, an alleged multinational scam operation. The group's chairman, Chen Zhi, was captured and deported from Cambodia to China, where he was shown by Chinese media shackled as he disembarked an aircraft in January.

Authorities assert that Chen funneled money through Taiwan by utilizing shell companies, purchasing upscale items like residences and luxury sports cars to obscure the origins of these criminal gains. An estimated T$10.8 billion ($339.12 million) was allegedly laundered through Taiwan.

Despite denying culpability, the Prince Group is under global scrutiny with assets seized across Asia. In Taiwan, a notable auction of luxury vehicles highlights the depths of this financial deception, which has severely impacted the region's economic integrity and international image.

