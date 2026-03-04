Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes and Hezbollah's Retaliation Deepen Crisis

An Israeli strike on a residential building in Baalbek, Lebanon, killed at least four people, escalating conflict along the Lebanese-Israeli border. Rescuers search for survivors as Hezbollah retaliates with rocket attacks. Israeli military warns Lebanese villages to evacuate amid increased hostilities blamed on Hezbollah's activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 08:51 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 08:51 IST
An Israeli airstrike targeting a residential building in the eastern Lebanese city of Baalbek has resulted in the deaths of at least four individuals and injured six more, according to Lebanese state news agency NNA. Rescue teams are arduously working to save families trapped in the debris.

The airstrike is part of a marked intensification of hostilities along the Lebanese-Israeli frontier, following Hezbollah's recent drone and missile deployment against Israel. In retaliation, Hezbollah, formed by Iran's Revolutionary Guards, has continued launching rockets.

The Israeli military has issued evacuation warnings to residents of 16 Lebanese border villages. Military officials caution that Hezbollah's aggressive maneuvers necessitate such actions, warning civilians against proximity to Hezbollah operatives. The Lebanese health ministry reported 50 fatalities and 335 injuries due to Israeli attacks since the escalation began.

