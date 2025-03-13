IFAD and Haiti Sign $23.6 M Grant Agreement to Boost Rural Development and Food Security

The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the Government of the Republic of Haiti have signed a $23.6 million grant agreement aimed at improving food security and increasing incomes for nearly 100,000 rural Haitians. The initiative called Enhancing Food Security through Sustainable Agriculture, Local Economy Development and Healthy Diets (EFOSE), was formalized in Rome and marks a significant investment in sustainable rural development amid the country's ongoing humanitarian and economic challenges.

“This new project demonstrates IFAD's commitment to Haiti, especially during these critical times,” said IFAD President Alvaro Lario. “Our investments in long-term sustainable rural development and food production across the country complement the humanitarian response and contribute to building the basis for peace and stability.”

Addressing Food Insecurity and Economic Struggles

The EFOSE project focuses on Haiti’s Southeast department, where food scarcity and malnutrition are prevalent. Many rural households in this region rely on subsistence grain-based diets and face significant barriers to health services. Current statistics reveal that 43% of the local population lacks access to clean water, 21.5% of children under five suffer from stunting, and nearly 40% of women experience anemia. These factors contribute to chronic food insecurity, further exacerbated by climate change and environmental degradation.

Key Investments and Project Goals

The EFOSE initiative aims to:

Enhance food security for over 21,000 rural households through improved agricultural and commercial practices.

Provide capital and training for farmers and support home gardening projects.

Invest in climate-resilient infrastructure, including the construction of individual and community cisterns for increased access to safe water.

Repair irrigation infrastructure and critical roads to facilitate market access.

Strengthen the resilience of 1,000 hectares of upstream watersheds to mitigate the impact of climate shocks.

Haiti’s Ongoing Crisis and IFAD’s Role

Haiti, one of the poorest countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, continues to grapple with political instability and economic hardships. According to the Integrated Phase Classification (IPC), nearly half of Haiti’s population (48%) faces acute food insecurity, exacerbated by armed gang violence, inflation, and the high cost of food, which accounts for up to 70% of household spending.

Climate-related disasters, such as the lasting effects of Hurricane Matthew in 2016, have further strained agricultural productivity and food supply chains. Despite the worsening security situation, IFAD has successfully completed two major projects in 2024, which contributed to increased food production, higher rural incomes, and the adoption of sustainable agricultural techniques.

With the launch of the EFOSE project and the ongoing implementation of the Inclusive Blue Economy Project, IFAD aims to support more than 45,000 Haitian households over the next six years, reinforcing its long-term commitment to the country's rural development.

A Legacy of Rural Investment

Since IFAD began its operations in Haiti nearly 45 years ago, it has implemented 12 projects with a total investment of approximately $314 million, benefiting hundreds of thousands of rural families. This new grant agreement further underscores IFAD’s dedication to fostering agricultural resilience, economic growth, and long-term sustainability in Haiti’s most vulnerable communities.