United States midfielder Weston McKennie has extended his contract with Juventus until 2030, ensuring he spends a decade with the Turin club. This development, announced by Juventus, comes just three months ahead of a home World Cup for McKennie.

The 27-year-old will now be earning a reported 4 million euros ($4.7 million) per season, an increase from his previous salary. This extension underscores McKennie's value to the club as he has scored 26 goals and provided 26 assists in 220 appearances for Juventus.

Under the guidance of new coach Luciano Spalletti, McKennie has become a favorite for his versatility. Notably, he has scored eight goals since Spalletti's hiring in October, more than any other player on the team. This extraordinary achievement emphasizes McKennie's pivotal role within the Juventus squad.

