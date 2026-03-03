Left Menu

Weston McKennie's Decade-Long Journey with Juventus

Weston McKennie, a United States midfielder, extended his contract with Juventus until 2030, marking a decade with the club. The extension includes a salary raise and extends until before a home World Cup for McKennie. His versatility has made him a favorite under coach Luciano Spalletti.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Turin | Updated: 03-03-2026 09:39 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 09:39 IST
Weston McKennie's Decade-Long Journey with Juventus
Weston McKennie
  • Country:
  • Italy

United States midfielder Weston McKennie has extended his contract with Juventus until 2030, ensuring he spends a decade with the Turin club. This development, announced by Juventus, comes just three months ahead of a home World Cup for McKennie.

The 27-year-old will now be earning a reported 4 million euros ($4.7 million) per season, an increase from his previous salary. This extension underscores McKennie's value to the club as he has scored 26 goals and provided 26 assists in 220 appearances for Juventus.

Under the guidance of new coach Luciano Spalletti, McKennie has become a favorite for his versatility. Notably, he has scored eight goals since Spalletti's hiring in October, more than any other player on the team. This extraordinary achievement emphasizes McKennie's pivotal role within the Juventus squad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Diplomatic Stand: Supporting Democracy, Freedom, and Allies

Taiwan's Diplomatic Stand: Supporting Democracy, Freedom, and Allies

 Taiwan
2
Unrest in Kashmir: Protests Erupt Over Ayatollah's Death

Unrest in Kashmir: Protests Erupt Over Ayatollah's Death

 India
3
Market Tensions: Middle East Conflict Shakes Shanghai and Hong Kong Stocks

Market Tensions: Middle East Conflict Shakes Shanghai and Hong Kong Stocks

 China
4
Tragic Electrocutions Claim Lives of Migrant Workers in Maharashtra

Tragic Electrocutions Claim Lives of Migrant Workers in Maharashtra

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026