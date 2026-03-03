Asian Airlines Face Turbulence Amid Escalating Middle East Conflict

In the wake of escalating tensions between the U.S., Israel, and Iran, Asian airline stocks have encountered turbulence, with several carriers reporting significant share declines. The conflict has led to a spike in oil prices, crucial for the airline industry, prompting a shift in passenger bookings from the Middle East to Asian carriers.

Major hubs in the Gulf, including Dubai's busy international airport, have shut operations, stranding passengers and causing aviation's most severe disruption since the COVID-19 pandemic. While Qantas Airways and a few other airlines have relied on fuel hedging to mitigate financial impacts, many continue to face increased costs, thanks to longer flight routes to bypass conflict zones.

Market observers note differences in airlines' hedging strategies, cargo exposure, and rerouting abilities will determine their financial resilience during this crisis. Analysts anticipate that investors will prioritize attributes like hedging and operational efficiency, differentiating between airlines based on their adaptability to the situation's evolving dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)