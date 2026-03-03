World Cup Turmoil: Iran's Uncertain Journey Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Iran's place in the upcoming men's World Cup is at risk as geopolitical tensions escalate. Recent coordinated attacks by the U.S. and Israel, resulting in the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, have exacerbated regional conflicts, particularly concerning the tournament hosted by the U.S.

As Iran is slated to participate in three group-stage matches across the United States this coming June, uncertainty looms over their ability to attend. This speculation surfaces amid potential Iranian missile responses impacting U.S. allies like Qatar and Saudi Arabia. FIFA, meanwhile, remains tight-lipped about any developments.

The implications of Iran withdrawing are severe, with the potential loss of $10.5 million and disciplinary fines. Should Iran step back, Iraq or the United Arab Emirates could fill the void. However, the final decision lies with FIFA, as history reflects the possibility of changes, similar to Denmark's 1992 European Championship experience.