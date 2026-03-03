China's Strategic Blueprint: The 15th Five-Year Plan Revealed

China is preparing to unveil its 15th five-year plan, outlining strategic priorities for 2026 through 2030. The blueprint is poised to focus on increasing consumption, advancing technological innovation, and scaling up manufacturing capabilities. There is a keen interest in how China aims to transition its growth model towards household consumption.

Emphasizing technological self-reliance, the plan is expected to push for breakthroughs in crucial areas like semiconductors and artificial intelligence. Beijing's policy shift will also include ambitious annual growth targets, aiming for a 4.5% to 5% growth rate, reflecting China's goal for modernization by 2035.

Analysts will scrutinize the new plan for indications of Beijing's resolve to recalibrate its growth strategy from investment and exports to a consumption-driven economy. The move is crucial for sustaining long-term economic growth as China's response to global economic changes intensifies.

(With inputs from agencies.)