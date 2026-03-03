Left Menu

Family Feud Turns Violent in Budhana

In Budhana town, a family dispute escalated when a man named Shoeb allegedly stabbed his mother-in-law, Farida, leaving her seriously injured. The altercation occurred when Shoeb attempted to take his wife back home. Shoeb fled the scene, and police are currently searching for him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 03-03-2026 09:42 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 09:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A domestic altercation in Budhana town took a violent turn when Shoeb, a resident, allegedly attacked his mother-in-law with a knife. The incident occurred Monday evening during an argument with the victim, Farida, as Shoeb attempted to bring his wife back to their home.

After the alleged attack, Shoeb fled the scene, leaving Farida seriously injured. She was initially treated at a local primary health center before being transferred to a higher medical facility due to the severity of her injuries.

Authorities are actively searching for Shoeb, who remains at large. The police have launched an investigation into the incident, seeking to apprehend the suspect and determine the full circumstances surrounding the altercation.

