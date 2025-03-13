Greece Awaits Major Cabinet Reshuffle Post-Train Tragedy
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis plans to reshuffle his cabinet following widespread protests over the 2023 train crash. The finance minister and transport minister are expected to be replaced, with a deputy minister overseeing railway reforms.
After mass protests erupted following a deadly train crash in Greece, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is set to announce a significant cabinet reshuffle, according to five government officials.
The shake-up will reportedly see the finance minister replaced, as well as the resignation of the transport minister. A deputy minister is likely to be tasked with overseeing critical railway reforms.
This reshuffle aims to address public outcry and improve safety measures across the nation's transport infrastructure.
