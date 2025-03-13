Greece Awaits Major Cabinet Reshuffle Post-Train Tragedy

After mass protests erupted following a deadly train crash in Greece, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is set to announce a significant cabinet reshuffle, according to five government officials.

The shake-up will reportedly see the finance minister replaced, as well as the resignation of the transport minister. A deputy minister is likely to be tasked with overseeing critical railway reforms.

This reshuffle aims to address public outcry and improve safety measures across the nation's transport infrastructure.

