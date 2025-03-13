Left Menu

Greece Awaits Major Cabinet Reshuffle Post-Train Tragedy

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis plans to reshuffle his cabinet following widespread protests over the 2023 train crash. The finance minister and transport minister are expected to be replaced, with a deputy minister overseeing railway reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 13-03-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 14:44 IST
Greece Awaits Major Cabinet Reshuffle Post-Train Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Greece

After mass protests erupted following a deadly train crash in Greece, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is set to announce a significant cabinet reshuffle, according to five government officials.

The shake-up will reportedly see the finance minister replaced, as well as the resignation of the transport minister. A deputy minister is likely to be tasked with overseeing critical railway reforms.

This reshuffle aims to address public outcry and improve safety measures across the nation's transport infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

Why SMEs struggle with AI adoption – and how they can overcome it

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025