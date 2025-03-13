ICONIC India Debuts Spring/Summer 2025 Collection in Jaipur's Largest Fashion Hub

VMPL New Delhi [India], March 13: ICONIC India has unveiled its Spring/Summer 2025 collection at its expansive fashion hub within Bansal Tower, Amrapali Marg, Vaishali Nagar, Jaipur. The flagship store, spanning approximately 18,000 square feet, provides a lavish shopping journey with a wide array of global and premium labels for discerning fashion enthusiasts.

The store is a haven for fashion lovers, showcasing collections from renowned labels like GANT, True Religion, Elle, ICONIC, Calvin Klein, Mango, Cover Story, and Forever New. As the region's largest multi-brand outlet, ICONIC brings a comprehensive collection that cements its status as a premier shopping destination. GANT's collection melds '90s style with a relaxed vibe, featuring everything from light casual suits and nautical knitwear for men to preppy Breton stripes and sporty yet feminine looks for women. In contrast, True Religion focuses on standout designs, vibrant hues, and luxurious fits. Meanwhile, Elle encapsulates spring's romantic renewal with soft pastels, and ICONIC offers cutting-edge, indulgent fashion pieces.

Apoorv Sen, COO of ICONIC Fashion India, stated, "Our Spring/Summer 2025 line celebrates preppy pastels, breezy prints, and sophisticated summer silhouettes, adding a fresh touch to every wardrobe. Our brand selection at the Vaishali store is tailored for evolving consumer tastes, allowing Jaipur customers to access unparalleled global styles that combine comfort with modern trends." Shoppers at the ICONIC store in Vaishali, Jaipur, are promised a superior fashion experience, exploring the season's most in-demand trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)