Build Capital's Stellar Exit from Mumbai's SRA Project

Mumbai-based Build Capital has announced its successful exit from an investment in an SRA project near Bandra-Kurla Complex, marking a significant achievement this year.

The early-stage investment, crucial for acquiring a project with prior delays, led to an impressive revenue projection of over Rs. 725 crore. The endeavor yielded an IRR of 19.76% along with punctual interest payments to investors.

CEO Kuldeep Jain emphasized the role of strategic funding and involvement in project revival, reinforcing Build Capital's pledge to deliver value through structured real estate solutions.

