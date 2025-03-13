Left Menu

Cargill and HarvestPlus Launch Nutri Pathshala to Combat Nutrient Deficiency

Cargill and HarvestPlus collaborate to tackle micronutrient deficiencies in Maharashtra through the Nutri Pathshala initiative, focusing on connecting biofortified crop farmers with school meal programs, enhancing nutrition literacy, and fostering sustainable food systems to benefit local communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-03-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 17:23 IST
Cargill and HarvestPlus Solutions Unite to Combat Micronutrient Deficiency through Nutri Pathshala in Maharashtra. Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Cargill and HarvestPlus have announced a significant collaboration aimed at tackling micronutrient deficiency in Maharashtra, India. The initiative, Nutri Pathshala, focuses on promoting nutrition literacy and empowering rural communities by connecting smallholder farmers with school feeding programs to supply biofortified meals.

The program ensures the availability of nutritious meals to children in schools by using biofortified crops like iron-enriched pearl millet and zinc-enriched wheat. This not only addresses malnutrition but also supports local agricultural economies by promoting sustainable farming practices. Simon George, President of Cargill India, emphasizes the commitment to improving nutrition levels by enhancing the accessibility of biofortified crops.

The Nutri Pathshala initiative, funded by Cargill, is part of the larger NutriHarvest project and is currently being implemented in select Maharashtra schools. With a goal to serve 1.4 million nutritious meals by 2027, it aims to integrate nutrition literacy into school curriculums and foster a healthier future. Chef Sanjeev Kapoor supports the initiative by advocating for healthy eating habits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

