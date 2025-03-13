IsDBI and UPU Explore Collaboration on Digital Postal Islamic Financial Services

The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) recently hosted a high-level delegation from the Universal Postal Union (UPU) to discuss collaboration on Digital Postal Islamic Financial Services. The meeting underscored the mutual commitment to leveraging Islamic finance principles for enhancing postal financial services, fostering financial inclusion, and expanding access to ethical financial solutions.

The UPU delegation comprised Ihab Zaghloul, Juan Moroni, and Hashim Elhaj, along with Farrukh Raza from Islamic Finance Advisory and Assurance Services (IFAAS). Dr. Sami Al-Suwailem, Acting Director General of IsDBI, warmly welcomed the delegation and expressed IsDBI’s commitment to working collaboratively in developing innovative financial solutions tailored to the needs of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Member Countries (MCs).

Advancing Financial Inclusion Through Postal Networks

The discussions centered on how Islamic finance can serve as a complementary business model for postal financial services, with a focus on increasing financial accessibility in both urban and rural areas. The UPU recognizes the immense potential of Islamic financial principles in diversifying revenue streams for postal operators and extending ethical financial solutions to underserved communities.

A key topic was the Digital Postal Islamic Financial Services Project, which seeks to integrate postal networks with digital platforms to offer Shariah-compliant financial services. This initiative aims to bridge the financial gap in regions where access to traditional banking is limited, making postal institutions a crucial player in economic development.

Strategic Cooperation for Sustainable Economic Development

The UPU, as a specialized agency of the United Nations, plays a pivotal role in international cooperation among postal operators across its 192 Member Countries. Its mission aligns with the IsDBI’s objective of fostering sustainable economic development through innovative financial instruments. The collaboration will focus on designing and implementing operational models that cater to postal customers while ensuring compliance with Islamic financial principles.

A Step Towards a Strategic Partnership

The visit marks an important milestone in forging a strategic alliance between IsDBI and UPU. The collaboration aims to develop innovative, inclusive, and technology-driven financial solutions that benefit postal operators and the communities they serve. By harnessing the potential of Islamic finance and digital transformation, the partnership is poised to create a significant impact on financial accessibility and economic growth across IsDB Member Countries.

As the next steps, both institutions will explore practical implementation frameworks, engage stakeholders, and establish pilot initiatives to assess the feasibility and scalability of Digital Postal Islamic Financial Services. The IsDBI and UPU remain committed to driving financial empowerment through sustainable and ethical financial practices, reinforcing their shared vision of inclusive economic development.