Global Air Cargo Disruption Amid Middle East Conflict
An escalating conflict in the Middle East has significantly impacted global air cargo capacity, reducing it by over 20%. The disruption has halted supply chains, increased freight rates, and is particularly affecting key routes between Asia and Europe. There is concern over potential backlogs and operational delays.
In a dramatic turn of events, the escalating conflict in the Middle East has led to a significant reduction in global air cargo capacity, with a more than 20% decline reported. The disruption is creating a ripple effect across international supply chains, impacting shipments ranging from produce to aircraft parts.
Global air cargo heavyweights like Doha and Dubai have seen grounded flights, contributing to a 22% dip in cargo capacity. Executives are watching closely as Europe and Asia, heavily reliant on these hubs, face greater consequences. Brian Bourke from SEKO Logistics warns American companies to stay alert.
Freight rates have surged, with the Asia-Middle East-Europe corridor experiencing a 39% capacity decline. However, Chinese airlines might benefit due to their ability to fly over Russian airspace, potentially cutting costs. Industry experts predict growing spot rates, indicating existing capacity challenges could persist.
