Congress Investigates Deadly Helicopter Crash Near D.C.

The U.S. House of Representatives oversight subcommittee announced Thursday its investigation into the January collision between an Army Black Hawk helicopter and an American Airlines regional jet. The crash, which occurred near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, resulted in the tragic loss of 67 lives.

Lawmakers, including Republican Representative William Timmons and Democrat Suhas Subramanyam, are scrutinizing the military's use of airspace in the capital region. They have requested Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to outline measures ensuring such accidents do not recur. Concerns rise over the absence of a key safety system on the Army helicopter during the collision.

The Pentagon has pledged to address these queries directly. Meanwhile, the National Transportation Safety Board issued an urgent recommendation for permanent flight restrictions near Washington Reagan airports, which has been swiftly endorsed. Additionally, senators are pressing the Army on its regular omission of safety systems in training flights.

(With inputs from agencies.)