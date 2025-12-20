Left Menu

England Battles for Victory in Tense Ashes Showdown

England is striving for a win against Australia in the third Ashes test. At tea, England was 106 for two, chasing a hefty target set by Australia. Travis Head top-scored for Australia with 170, as England needs 329 more runs to win, and Australia aims to retain the series lead.

Updated: 20-12-2025 09:52 IST
England faced a challenging task at tea on the fourth day of the third Ashes test at Adelaide Oval, as they trailed with 106 runs for two wickets, requiring another 329 runs to secure a victory.

Openers Zak Crawley and Joe Root stood firm at 36 and 37 not out respectively, forming an unbroken partnership of 75. Early in the middle session, Ollie Pope was caught for 17 through an exceptional catch by Marnus Labuschagne, leaving England at 31 for two.

Before lunch, Pat Cummins dismissed Ben Duckett with his second delivery. With Australia having been bowled out for 349, Travis Head and Alex Carey made considerable contributions. England hopes to turn the series around as Australia leads 2-0, needing only a draw to retain the urn.

