Bologna Triumphs Over Inter, Sets Up Super Cup Clash with Napoli

Bologna advanced to the Italian Super Cup final after a thrilling penalty shootout victory over Inter Milan, following a 1-1 draw in Saudi Arabia. Ciro Immobile scored the decisive penalty for Bologna, setting up a clash with Napoli, who beat AC Milan 2-0 in their semifinal matchup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 20-12-2025 09:52 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 09:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Bologna edged past Inter Milan in a nail-biting penalty shootout to secure a spot in the Italian Super Cup final against Napoli. The match, held in Saudi Arabia, saw Ciro Immobile net the decisive penalty after a 1-1 stalemate.

The match initially saw Inter taking the lead through a goal by Marcus Thuram, but Bologna leveled the score thanks to a penalty by Riccardo Orsolini. Neither team managed to break the deadlock, leading to a dramatic penalty showdown.

With Napoli awaiting after their 2-0 victory over AC Milan, the upcoming final promises to be an intense contest, as both teams vie for the coveted Super Cup title on Monday in Riyadh.

