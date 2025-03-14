Airline Drama: Fire Erupts on American Airlines Plane at Denver Airport

A potential disaster was averted at Denver International Airport on Thursday when an American Airlines plane caught fire while positioned at gate C38. The emergency sparked a rapid evacuation, where passengers were instructed to use slides to exit the aircraft.

The incident occurred in the afternoon, drawing immediate attention as smoke surrounded the stationary plane, creating a dramatic scene that was captured on camera by CBS News. In one striking image, passengers were seen standing on the wing of the aircraft amidst the engulfing smoke.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident. Firefighters responded swiftly and managed to extinguish the blaze by the evening, ensuring the safety of all passengers and crew onboard.

(With inputs from agencies.)