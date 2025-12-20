Honoring Heroes: BJP Pushes Veer Bal Diwas as a People’s Movement

On Saturday, BJP national president J P Nadda called on party workers to transform the remembrance of Sikh Guru Gobind Singh's sons' sacrifice into a widespread movement on Veer Bal Diwas, December 26.

In a meeting at the BJP state headquarters, Nadda highlighted the determination of the four Sahibzadas, who resisted oppression and upheld their faith despite severe cruelty at a young age. He described their sacrifice as emblematic of faith, valor, and courage.

The session, also attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other key figures, discussed strategies to promote this narrative. Adityanath announced the inauguration of the Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow, marking Vajpayee's birth anniversary, to embody the theme of national unity and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)