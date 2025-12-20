Left Menu

Honoring Heroes: BJP Pushes Veer Bal Diwas as a People’s Movement

BJP President J P Nadda urged party members to commemorate the sacrifice of Guru Gobind Singh's sons on Veer Bal Diwas, December 26. He emphasized their heroism despite adversity. Leaders discussed promoting their legacy as a national campaign. The event aligns with inaugurations commemorating historical figures and their contributions.

On Saturday, BJP national president J P Nadda called on party workers to transform the remembrance of Sikh Guru Gobind Singh's sons' sacrifice into a widespread movement on Veer Bal Diwas, December 26.

In a meeting at the BJP state headquarters, Nadda highlighted the determination of the four Sahibzadas, who resisted oppression and upheld their faith despite severe cruelty at a young age. He described their sacrifice as emblematic of faith, valor, and courage.

The session, also attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other key figures, discussed strategies to promote this narrative. Adityanath announced the inauguration of the Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow, marking Vajpayee's birth anniversary, to embody the theme of national unity and development.

